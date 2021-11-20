Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the October 14th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,757,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,274,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after buying an additional 102,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 30,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. 121,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,416. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

