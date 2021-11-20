Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in October

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the October 14th total of 436,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.3 days.

Aritzia stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23.

Get Aritzia alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATZAF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.