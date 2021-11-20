Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $142.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ARKAY stock traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $137.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.43. Arkema has a twelve month low of $105.70 and a twelve month high of $141.80.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

