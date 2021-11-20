Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Artemis Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Artemis Gold has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

