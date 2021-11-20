Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 476,800 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the October 14th total of 300,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.2 days.

ARESF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.4852 per share. This represents a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

