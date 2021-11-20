ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hanson reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.60.

NYSE ASGN opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. ASGN has a one year low of $77.45 and a one year high of $129.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.09.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $3,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,200,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,475,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

