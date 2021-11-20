Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post sales of $20.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.70 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $16.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $86.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.66 million to $86.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $102.88 million, with estimates ranging from $98.65 million to $107.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of ASPU stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 120,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,287. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $103.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $106,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $279,176. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 918,090 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 894,209 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,464,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 311,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 517.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.