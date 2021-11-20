ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cheuvreux raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.