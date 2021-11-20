Atheios Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. Atheios has a total market cap of $80,428.94 and $174.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 49,502,738 coins and its circulating supply is 45,154,397 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.