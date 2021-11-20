Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Purchases $60,900.00 in Stock

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Jinn Wu purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jinn Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Jinn Wu purchased 10,000 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jinn Wu purchased 50,000 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 432.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

