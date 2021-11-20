ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Receives $5.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATIP. Benchmark cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CJS Securities downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 986,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,168. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $95,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

