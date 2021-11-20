Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.74. Atkore also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$10.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Atkore stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.65. 540,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,990. Atkore has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

