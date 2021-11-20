Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $7,040,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACBI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $589.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $401,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

