Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATCO. Citigroup started coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Get Atlas alerts:

Shares of ATCO opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. Atlas has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 10.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas by 249.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 230,621 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 32.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.