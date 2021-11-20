Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,500 shares of company stock worth $14,010,350 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after buying an additional 3,080,674 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after buying an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after buying an additional 291,672 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,728,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.47. 3,944,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

