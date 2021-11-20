Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,150,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the October 14th total of 17,130,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,508,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $3,867,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,350. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

