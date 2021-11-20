Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURCU) Shares Up 0.5%

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.35. 4,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 131,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AURCU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,033,000.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

