Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS ANZBY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.77. 52,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,469. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

