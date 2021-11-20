Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Citigroup

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ATHM. Bank of America lowered Autohome from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CLSA lowered their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.48.

Autohome stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. Autohome has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.81.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 247.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 49.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

