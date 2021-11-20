Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVAH shares. Truist dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AVAH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.38. 519,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,699. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $48,838,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $44,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

