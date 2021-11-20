AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 73.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 220,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 93,010 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter worth about $2,362,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,771 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

