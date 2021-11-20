Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $232.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $181.94 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.84 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.14 and a 200-day moving average of $169.56.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total transaction of $863,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,445 shares of company stock worth $109,519,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

