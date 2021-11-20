Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $139.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.26. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. Equities analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYLA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

