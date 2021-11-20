Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 287.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.68% of Ayro worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ayro by 2,330.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ayro by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ayro in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ayro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ayro by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

AYRO stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.81. Ayro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,132.94% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%.

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

