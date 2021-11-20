Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.37

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 1295660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BW. TheStreet raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,675.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 875,998 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 568,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 458,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

