Badger DAO Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $296.79 million and $35.70 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $26.60 or 0.00046075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00219846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00089319 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,158,228 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

