Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,390,566. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,554,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 143.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,114 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 9,780,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,416,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 98.04 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

