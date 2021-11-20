Balancer Price Tops $21.96 (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Balancer has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for about $21.96 or 0.00036764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $152.52 million and approximately $51.69 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Balancer Coin Profile

BAL is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

