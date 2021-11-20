Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLDP. Truist initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after acquiring an additional 389,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

