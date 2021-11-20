Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to post sales of $81.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.10 million and the lowest is $78.70 million. Banc of California posted sales of $68.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $275.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $277.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $340.05 million, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $347.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BANC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Banc of California stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 363,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 28,692 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 64,347 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 423,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 138,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

