Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.0928 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

