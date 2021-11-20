Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Down 6%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.13. 16,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,092,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,178 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after purchasing an additional 983,135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 417,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

