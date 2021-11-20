BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the October 14th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.4098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 7.34%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

