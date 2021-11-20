Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth about $4,045,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 28.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,002,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 222,232 shares during the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSAC opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

