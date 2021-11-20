Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 4,191 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GBF opened at $121.75 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.49 and a 12-month high of $126.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.33.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.