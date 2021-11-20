Bank of America Corp DE Buys 3,152 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.40% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $16,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

CEF opened at $18.40 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

