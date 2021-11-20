Bank of America Corp DE Has $15.90 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.69% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $15,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDM opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.