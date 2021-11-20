Bank of America Corp DE Has $16.98 Million Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 249,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $16,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.17. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 24,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $292,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and sold 166,246 shares valued at $1,884,857. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

