Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 21,234 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.45% of Hancock Whitney worth $17,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

