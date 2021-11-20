Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164,419 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
ALRM opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07.
ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.
In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,778 shares of company stock worth $6,345,719 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Alarm.com Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
