Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164,419 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

ALRM opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,778 shares of company stock worth $6,345,719 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

