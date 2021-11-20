Bank of America Upgrades IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

IDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

IDACORP stock opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.50.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

