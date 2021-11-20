Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,428.01

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,428.01 ($18.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,664 ($21.74). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 1,664 ($21.74), with a volume of 31,954 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,566.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,428.01.

About Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

