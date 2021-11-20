Barclays Initiates Coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

SMG opened at $165.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,593,000 after buying an additional 130,849 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after buying an additional 124,936 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,532,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

