Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE BGH opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 735,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 57,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 38,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 378,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

