Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 162.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bark & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Bark & Co alerts:

NYSE:BARK opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Bark & Co has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97.

In other news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.