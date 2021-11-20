Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 11689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Specifically, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BARK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bark & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bark & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

