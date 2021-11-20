Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $382,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI opened at $76.41 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

