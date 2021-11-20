Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.10-2.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBWI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.41. 2,945,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.73.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

