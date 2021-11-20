Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at UBS Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBWI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.93.

BBWI stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

