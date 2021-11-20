Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Cut to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BODY. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beachbody presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 7.80.

BODY opened at 2.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.36. Beachbody has a 1-year low of 2.72 and a 1-year high of 18.20.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

